West Gin in Brownfield on fire, Farmers Coop evacuated

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Farmers Coop in Brownfield is being evacuated after a fire broke out at the West Gin, according to the Brownfield News. The Farmers Coop near the gin is being evacuated due to the fueling station at the coop. A second building is also now on fire.
A full line of modules is burning now as the wind continues to fuel the flames.
The fire started inside of the gin, but strong winds carried some of the flames into the yard, where cotton modules and other flammable debris caught fire, according to The News. Area emergency officials are responding to the scene.
Meadow Volunteer Fire Dept. and several other departments including Wellman and Tahoka, and Departments from Gaines, Hockley and Lynn Counties are responding to and assisting Brownfield Fire Dept. with the fire.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.