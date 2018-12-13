WINTRY SHOWERS UPDATE

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE: Disruptive weather highlights today’s forecast. In addition to the high wind - a High Wind Warning is in effect - light wintry showers are likely to continue into late morning. The accompanying video updates the precipitation outlook for the South and Low Rolling Plains for the rest of today. Watch for a later video with another precipitation outlook update as well as the latest on today’s high winds.