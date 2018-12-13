WINTRY SHOWERS UPDATE

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE: Disruptive weather highlights today’s forecast. In addition to the high wind - a High Wind Warning is in effect - light wintry showers are likely to continue into late morning. The accompanying video updates the precipitation outlook for the South and Low Rolling Plains for the rest of today. Watch for a later video with another precipitation outlook update as well as the latest on today’s high winds.
A strong cold front will combine with a strong low pressure system to bring wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph during the day Thursday.
Brief periods of blowing snow this morning and blowing dust this afternoon may result in low visibility in our area. The strong winds will continue into this evening.
