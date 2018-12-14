Amarillo doctor convicted in murder-for-hire of Lubbock doctor to get a new trial

After briefing in this appeal was completed, the United States Supreme Court decided Carpenter v. United States, 585 U.S. ___, 138 S. Ct. 2206, 201 L. Ed. 2d 507 (2018), in which it held that “an individual maintains a legitimate expectation of privacy in the record of his physical movements as captured through CSLI” and, under the Fourth Amendment, law enforcement officers therefore must generally obtain a warrant before obtaining CSLI records. 138 S. Ct. at 2217, 2221. We requested the parties to supplement their appellate briefs to discuss the impact of Carpenter on the appeal. Both have done so.

THOMAS DIXON, APPELLANT V. THE STATE OF TEXAS, APPELLEE. December 13, 2018 OPINION Before QUINN, C.J., and CAMPBELL and PARKER, JJ.