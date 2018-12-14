Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary

FILE - In this July 29, 2016 file photo, people attend an open house at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., built to replace the one that was demolished where 20 first graders and six educators were shot and killed in on Dec. 14, 2012. The school was evacuated on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 -- the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting -- after a bomb threat to the school. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)