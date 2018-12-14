Decreasing Wind Speeds Give West Texas a Break

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One more relatively windy day leads us to a weekend of wonderfully pleasant weather. Northerly wind continues to be breezy to windy today and although high temperatures will return to the low to mid 50′s under sunny sky wind chill factor will make it feel like upper 40′s.
Wind speeds decrease tonight while temperatures drop back into the low to mid 20′s. Southwesterly wind direction returns tomorrow with a slight breeze which will help bring temperature back into the low 60′s for a very pleasant Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny sky.
A weak cold front will drop into the South Plains on Sunday but wind speeds are expected to remain relatively light compared to today but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50′s and low 60′s.
Precipitation chances remain slim to none until next week with a slight chance on Tuesday though at this time data suggests that we will remain dry through the 7-day forecast.
