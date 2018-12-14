Great Weekend On the Way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A nice way to wrap up the week on the south plains, especially after the strong winds on Thursday.
The weekend will begin with very cold morning temps for the region as the northwest south plains will have low in the mid to upper teens and the remainder of the area will have lows from 20 in Littlefield to 23 in Lubbock and 29 degrees in Snyder.
Saturday will be a nice one with southwest winds about 10-15 mph, a combination of sun and clouds and afternoon temps for all of the are in the range of 60 to 65 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds and a weak cold front will turn the winds to the northeast on Sunday which will result in slightly lower temps. However, the afternoon highs will still make it to the mid to upper 50s on Sunday afternoon.
Temps will drop a little lower by Monday but remain in the low 50s.
It looks like the next 7 days will be dry and mild for all of the south plains.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.