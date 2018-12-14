Mahomes, Chiefs fall to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - When the Chiefs and Chargers played Thursday night, Texas Tech was going to win and lose. In the end, former Red Raider and current Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn saw his Chargers pull out a dramatic 29-28 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Kansas City led 28-14 with under 9 minutes to play, but LA would score 15 straight, including a touchdown and two point conversion with four seconds left.
Mahomes was 24-34 for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
Former Red Raider Dylan Cantrell, high school & college teammates with Mahomes, is also on the Chargers, but was inactive for the game.
Both the Chiefs and Chargers are now 11-3 on the season.
