Mayor of Tuscola dead after Thursday crash in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - The mayor of Tuscola, a town nearly 20 miles south of Abilene, and his wife were killed on Thursday after an afternoon crash in Taylor County, one mile north of Tuscola.
Both Robert Vance Elkins, 82, and his wife Vondean Rose Elkins, 80, were hit head-on after another vehicle hydroplaned and slid into their lane on Highway 83, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The roads were wet and rainy at the time of the crash.
The vehicle that hydroplaned was traveling north while the Elkins and another vehicle behind them were traveling south. The Elkins were the only two to die from the crash and one other person was taken to Hendrick Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.
