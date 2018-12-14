Officer involved in accident responding to West Loop rollover

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police officer responding to the scene of a rollover along West Loop 289 at 34th Street was also involved in an accident Thursday night.
The rollover happened just after 6 p.m. along the Northbound lanes of West Loop 289 between 19th and 34th streets.
Police say the person involved in that accident suffered moderate injuries, but the jaws of life were needed to remove them from the vehicle.
While crews were working to clear that scene, a second accident, involving a police cruiser into a light pole occurred, blocking traffic along the service road.
Loop 289 has reopened to traffic, but drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear both scenes.
