Red Raider Football coach Matt Wells lands $18.8 million contract

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s official.
The Texas Tech board of regents had their negotiations behind closed doors but approved the contract of the Red Raiders new head football coach Matt Wells.
Wells contract is a six-year deal and is worth 18.8 million and will go through 2024. That’s $3.13 million a year.
The deal also includes $3.3 million for Wells to hire assistant coaches.
Wells and his staff have been hard at work with the current players and recommitting recruits.
Texas Tech opens up the 2019 football season hosting Montana State.
Wells was at Utah State the last 6 seasons going 44-34 and making 5 bowl games.
