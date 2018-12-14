Skyler Woodward helps Team USA win Mosconi Cup

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Skyler Woodward was back in Lubbock shooting 9-ball pool at Fast Eddie’s this week. Woodward is from Kentucky, but comes to Lubbock to see his girlfriend Ashlee De La Cruz. He just returned from London where he helped Team USA beat Team Europe 11-9 to win their first Mosconi Cup in 9 years.
"It's amazing to be on the team. It's the biggest prestige pool event you can be in. It's like the Ryder Cup for pool. To win it is big"
Woodward went 5-1 during the event and won the MVP Trophy in this transatlantic event. So he's on cloud 9.
"I'm just happy to play good and help the team get the win. To get the MVP award was even better. I'm still in shock."
By earning the Mosconi Cup MVP, Woodward earns a spot in the World Pool Masters event in Spain in March. The Sky is the limit for Skyler.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.