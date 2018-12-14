21st Street between Louisville, Knoxville avenues to close for Covenant construction

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Part of 21st Street between Louisville and Knoxville avenues will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday as construction around Covenant Medical Center continues.
The main valet drive at the hospital will remain open and the east parking garage reserved for patients and visitors will not be affected, according to a Covenant Health news release.
The west parking garage for employees will also remain open. There will be detour signs put in place to help patients and vehicle around the construction site.
