Texas Tech to host commencement Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech will host its fall commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday inside of the United Supermarkets Arena at 1701 Indiana Avenue.
All ceremonies will be streamed live on the Tech website and that link can be found here.
The ceremonies will also feature Edward E. Whitacre Jr., a 1964 graduate of Tech who went on to serve as the former chairman of AT&T and General Motors, as the commencement speaker.
A full list of events can be found below:
- Friday (Dec. 14)
- Saturday (Dec. 15)
