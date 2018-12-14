Winds decrease, but remain gusty overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Strong winds continue across the area overnight. Wind speeds will gradually taper off after sunset, but remain gusty.
The peak wind gust officially recorded at Lubbock International Airport has been 58 mph. We have seen a 53 mph gust at KCBD so far.
The peak wind gusts in our viewing area include 66 mph at Caprock Canyons State Park and 65 mph at White River Lake.
Clearing skies are expected this evening, but the winds remain gusty. Low temperatures Friday morning fall into the middle 20’s. Wind chills in the teens and single digits are possible Friday morning.
Sunny skies and very dry air are in the forecast Friday with highs in the lower to middle 50’s. Wind speeds will be lower Friday, but still gusty.
Models are showing a decent weekend on tap across the South Plains Saturday and Sunday at this time.
