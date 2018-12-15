APNewsBreak: Champion Red Sox owe nearly $12M in luxury tax

File- This Oct. 28, 2018, shows Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, partially hidden at left, and chairman Tom Werner holding the championship trophy beside manager Alex Cora, right, after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. The World Series champion Red Sox owe $11.95 million in luxury tax for having baseball's top payroll, according to final calculations by the commissioner's office obtained by The Associated Press. The only other team that owes is the Washington Nationals, who must pay $2.39 million. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip)