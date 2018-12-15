Brownfield cotton gin recovering following Thursday fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Homes and businesses in Brownfield were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after the West Gin in Brownfield caught fire.
The fire started in the burr house around 1 o’clock in the afternoon, says gin owner Peter Banman.
Banman had just left the gin and was on his way to Seminole when he received the call from his employees. “I couldn’t come here fast enough, I mean Brownfield was a long ways away, or it felt like a long way. They kept telling me well the seed house is now on fire and then the next thing I heard was there’s modules on fire and by they time I got here everything was in a flare."
Ten separate fire departments responded to the fire.
Brownfield, Idalou, West Carlisle, Tahoka, Seagraves, Meadow, Wellman, New Deal, Wolfforth, and Woodrow Fire all were on scene.
More than 50 firefighters worked throughout the night to control the blaze.
Within 24 hours, more than 1.5 million gallons of water had been used to fight the flames.
Banman says he can’t thank everyone enough for their support. “They were doing all they could do in the wind and in the smoke. It wasn’t fun for anybody. Not my boys or the firefighters or anybody.”
Banman estimates that the total damage will add up to about $450,000.
19 cotton modules were lost in the fire, but Banman says it could have been a lot worse. “We don’t have a whole lot to necessarily rebuild because our seed house is still standing, it’s got some damage but it will still hold seed. And of the course the gin has no damage at all and our burr house has a little bit of damage but it’s not big deal.”
This year was the West Gin’s first ginning season.
They are hoping to reopen on Monday.
