Lubbock man stabbed trying to stop car burglary

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man is said to be recovering at a Lubbock hospital after he was stabbed while trying to stop a car burglary Friday evening.
The man was leaving his work at Economy Paint & Body in the 2100 block of 19th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday when he walked up on someone trying to break into vehicles in the body shop's parking lot.
The two got into a fight. That’s when the suspect stabbed the man multiple times.
Lubbock Police say a second employee with a gun came out to help and fired several warning shots.
The man that was stabbed was taken to UMC by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was also taken to the hospital, where he is in police custody. Police say he could likely face aggravated robbery charges.
