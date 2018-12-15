New Deal beats San Saba, advances to state finals

ABILENE, TX (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions are state bound.
Jett Whitfield scored four touchdowns leading the Lions to a 35-6 win over San Saba Friday night at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
New Deal scored first on a DK Blaylock touchdown pass on 3rd & 22.
Whitfield followed with four big touchdown runs, three in the 2nd half as the Lions move to 15-0.
The only other time San Saba played New Deal was in 1987 in the Regional Final. The Lions won then to make it to the State Semis.
Now for the first time in school history, New Deal (15-0) will head to the 2A Division I State Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington 11 a.m. Thursday against it looks like #1 Mason, who leads San Augustine 35-0 in the 3rd of their State Semifinal game.
