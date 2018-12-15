Quaker Ave. blocked south of Loop 289 due to police activity

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Holiday shoppers trying to use Quaker Avenue south of Loop 289 had to find an alternate route Friday evening.
Lubbock Police had the major thoroughfare blocked in both directions from the loop to 74th Street for roughly an hour.
Police directed traffic in both directions through nearby businesses, and traffic reopened along Quaker just before 8 p.m.
At this time it is unclear what the police activity is for, but it does not appear to be an accident.
KCBD will update as information becomes available.
