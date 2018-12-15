Santa Land proposal ends on a happy note for local couple

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The jingle bells will soon be followed by wedding bells for local couple Emily Garth and Travis Warmouth.
Both Emily and Travis have been dating for around seven years, since their freshman year of college. Since visits to Santa Land is a tradition with Emily’s family, Travis figured there would be the best place to propose.
So on Friday night the plan was to make a quick stop in Santa Land before going to Ransom Canyon to see a different Christmas light display. What Emily didn’t know was Travis made a light rope with the words “Marry me, Emily.”
Then, when the couple stopped by a tree display at Santa Land, the lights were illuminated, giving way to the question most couples work toward. In front of Emily’s family, Travis asked her to marry him.
This proposal, though, was completely out of the blue since Emily wasn’t expecting an engagement proposal for another year.
Regardless, the story ended positively with a warm smile on a cold night and a “yes” to a life-long commitment.
