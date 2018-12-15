Vehicle owner shoots suspected thieves; 1 arrested

Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department
At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4400 block of 85th Street. Officers were advised that a male came outside to find multiple suspects stealing his vehicle. The vehicle owner then fired multiple shots at his vehicle as the suspect fled the area in the stolen car.
While on scene, officers received a call referencing an injured male with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 54th Street. The injured male was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officers searching that area located the stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of Avenue G. Raymond Molinar, 17, was at the home with the injured male. After an on scene investigation, Molinar was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, failure to identify, organized crime and an outstanding felony warrant.
The circumstances surrounding the injured male are still under investigation. Additional arrests for the stolen vehicle are possible.
