Vehicle owner shoots suspected thieves; 1 arrested

While on scene, officers received a call referencing an injured male with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 54th Street. The injured male was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officers searching that area located the stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of Avenue G. Raymond Molinar, 17, was at the home with the injured male. After an on scene investigation, Molinar was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, failure to identify, organized crime and an outstanding felony warrant.