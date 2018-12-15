Wonderful Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The low pressure system which brought damaging wind speeds to the state of Texas has worked it’s way into the mid-west leaving cold air in it’s wake to make for a cold start to your Saturday but westerly and southwesterly wind starting calm will become slightly breezy this afternoon will assist temperatures to return to the low to mid 60′s. Sun lovers will enjoy the day outside with sunny sky increasing clouds this afternoon and evening.