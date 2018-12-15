Wonderful Weekend Weather

Wonderful Weekend Weather
Saturday Morning Weather Update
By Kelly Plasker | December 15, 2018 at 8:53 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 8:53 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The low pressure system which brought damaging wind speeds to the state of Texas has worked it’s way into the mid-west leaving cold air in it’s wake to make for a cold start to your Saturday but westerly and southwesterly wind starting calm will become slightly breezy this afternoon will assist temperatures to return to the low to mid 60′s. Sun lovers will enjoy the day outside with sunny sky increasing clouds this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will remain slightly above freezing in the Lubbock area and a weak cold front will sneak into the region changing the wind direction to become northerly but impacts to temperatures will be hardly noticeable and strong wind speeds are not expected with this weak disturbance.

Rain chances remain slim until Tuesday when a slight chance is still in the forecast though latest model solutions suggest those chances will be decreasing as the beginning of the week approaches.

