Arrest made in early morning hit and run crash

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Tahoka man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with Intoxication Assault and failing to stop and render aid after a head-on crash Sunday morning.
The accident happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday at 94th and University in Lubbock.
Police say a truck driven by 30-year-old Richard Andrew Garcia collided with a car in the intersection.
Garcia fled the scene in the truck before attempting to run away on foot. He was arrested a short time later.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
