Arrest made in early morning hit and run crash
Richard Andrew Garcia taken into custody following Sunday morning incident along 94th and University. (Jason Norton/KCBD)
By Ryan Crowe | December 16, 2018 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 5:41 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Tahoka man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with Intoxication Assault and failing to stop and render aid after a head-on crash Sunday morning.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday at 94th and University in Lubbock.

Police say a truck driven by 30-year-old Richard Andrew Garcia collided with a car in the intersection.

A car involved in a wreck along 94th Street at University Ave. early Sunday morning (Jason Norton/KCBD)
Garcia fled the scene in the truck before attempting to run away on foot. He was arrested a short time later.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Richard Andrew Garcia (Lubbock County Detention Center)
