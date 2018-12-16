Chipotle manager says she was fired following assault by former employee

KIRKWOOD, MO (KMOV/CNN) - A former Chipotle manager is demanding compensation for her medical bills after she says she was fired less than a week after a terminated employee assaulted her inside the restaurant.
Rebecca Foth, the former general manager at a Chipotle in Kirkwood, MO, posted a video to Facebook of an alleged assault by an employee, whom she says quit the day before the Dec. 5 incident.
"I'm letting the employee know they shouldn't have clocked in anyway because they quit the day before,” said Foth of the video. "I'm yelling to my staff to call 911."
But before police could arrive, the employee allegedly struck Foth.
"It was kind of an open-handed hit on my neck, lifted me off the ground and forced me into the condiment section,” Foth said.
The former Chipotle manager says she ended up in the hospital.
"I have torn back tissue and severe bruising in my neck, shoulders and back, and I'm going to have to have more heart tests done,” she said.
Foth was fired Dec. 11, and she believes it had to do with the alleged assault. However, Chipotle has denied her termination was related to the incident.
"The reason being they told me… is because I cursed at my supervisor. I used profanity towards him when I woke up receiving the text the day after I was assaulted because he was rehiring people that I had terminated,” Foth said.
In a statement, a Chipotle spokeswoman said the company offered Foth support following the incident and made sure the workman’s compensation process is underway.
Foth believes the company should do more in response to the situation.
"I want compensated for all the time I've put in, three months with no days off, and for being assaulted, my medical bills and my job that I've lost,” she said.
Police confirm the woman who allegedly assaulted Foth was arrested on a third degree assault charge, which is pending.
Copyright 2018 KMOV, Rebecca Foth via CNN. All rights reserved.