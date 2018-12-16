Lady Raiders defeat Nevada on the road

RENO, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders routed the Lady Wolf Pack 86-67, and in the game Texas Tech dominated in almost every statistical category.
Lady Raider head coach Marlene Stollings must be excited with the performance her team put together, Saturday afternoon as they went on the road for the second time this season and played Nevada, where in the game Texas Tech lead for 98.8 percent of the game.
Tech dominated in the paint, where they had 48 points and won the rebound battle by 15. In all, Tech had four players score double-digit points: Sidney, Carr, Brewer and Sanders.
Chrislyn Carr lead the Lady Raiders with an impressive 35-points, as she connected on 42.9-percent of her three-point attempts.
Up next for coach Stollings and the Lady Raiders – they will return home for a Tuesday afternoon match-up against Southern.
The game against Southern will be the annual Education Day game.
