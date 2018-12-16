No. 11 Texas Tech wins coliseum throwback game, 82-48

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock-native Jarrett Culver sent the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum out with a bang, as he finished the game against Abilene Christian University with a career-high 30 points.
The Red Raiders routed the Wildcats 82-48 to improve their record to 10-0 on the season.
In the game, Texas Tech shot 55.6 percent from the field and out-rebounded Abilene Christian by 12. The Red Raiders lead the game for 90.8 percent of the game.
With the win, Tech has played their final game in the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.
Tech played in the Coliseum for 43 years before moving into the United Supermarkets Arena, and has now won the final two throwback games (73-53 win over Rice in last year’s game).
