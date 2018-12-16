Quiet weather expected tonight and Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Saturday was beautiful across the South Plains. Winds were occasionally gusty, but temperatures managed to warm to 65 degrees after a morning low of 23 degrees.
High clouds increase from west to east overnight. Low temperatures should be warmer with most areas falling into the 30’s. A few 20’s are possible mainly northwest of Lubbock overnight. No precipitation is in the forecast overnight.
High clouds continue spreading across the area Sunday. A weak cold front should hold daytime highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with winds becoming north at 10 to 15 mph.
Dry weather is expected throughout the extended forecast although a slight chance of rain is in the forecast Tuesday and Tuesday night.
