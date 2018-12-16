Where Did Winter Go?

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This morning begins with warmer temperatures and even with a weak cold front currently creeping through the South Plains this afternoon will feel very pleasant for another day of wonderful weather!
Upper level clouds will continue to drift from a west to east pattern courtesy of a mild jet stream which will continue to favor above average temperatures through the 7Day Forecast. Even with a few disturbances, such as this morning’s cold front, this week will seem much more enjoyable while being outdoors compared to last week.
Wind speeds today will remain relatively calm, sustained between 5-10mph and shift from the northwest to become more easterly during the overnight hours. Afternoon temperatures will still reach the mid 60′s even with the cold front and cloud cover today.
The blanket of mid and upper level clouds will help to keep warmer air in place which will keep temperatures from falling below freezing again tomorrow morning. Monday afternoon will be slightly cooler with an increasing layer of clouds through the day helping to usher in moisture that could lead to showers on Tuesday.
Afternoons on the South Plains for the next week will be pleasant with relatively slow wind speeds and above average temperatures. A slight chance for showers is still in the forecast for Tuesday but chances continue to diminish for any precipitation near the Lubbock area based on the latest data. It’ll be a great week to get holiday plans and gifts wrapped up while you are outside enjoying the weather!
