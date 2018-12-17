Employee stabbed while stopping man trying to burglarize a vehicle

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police were called to Economy Paint and Body at 2212 19th Street on Friday evening in reference to a vehicle burglary. When the officer arrived, the police report says he saw a man in the north parking lot of Lubbock High School “flailing his arms and pointing.”
Officers found Mark Anthony Cano, 43, of Odessa in the parking lot along with an employee and the owner of the business.
The employee told police Cano was trying to break into vehicles in the north parking lot behind their business. The police report says the employee confronted Cano and Cano began fighting with him and tried to steal his wallet. He told police Cano stabbed him several times in the upper chest and neck area.
The owner of Economy Paint and Body came out to help the employee and fired several warning shots with a gun, and was hit with a broom stick, according to police officials and the police report.
Police say Cano was uncooperative in the investigation.
Both the employee and Cano were taken to the hospital. Cano was released and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The employee was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Cano is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a combined $70,000 bond.
