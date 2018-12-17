End Zone Team of the Week: New Deal Lions

NEW DEAL, TX (KCBD) - For the second straight week and for a record third time this season, the New Deal Lions are the End Zone Team of the Week.
The lone team left playing in our area, the Lions beat (14-0) San Saba 35-6 to punch their trip to the Class 2A Division I State Championship game 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against Mason (15-0)
New Deal (14-0) is playing in their first State Championship for football under Coach Matt Hill, who’s in his 24th year of coaching.
The Lions talked to Devin and Pete about the big win and the even bigger game coming Thursday.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.