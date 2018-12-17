Good shopping weather through end of the week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Clouds will keep temperatures on the low side the next couple of days. A weak storm system will bring a few sprinkles to the area Monday night and again on Tuesday. However, the potential for significant rain will not return until around Christmas day. That means some good weather for shopping and other activities
I expect the temps to range from the low to mid 50s on Tuesday and possibly see some 60s on Wednesday. The night time lows will remain chilly, generally in the mid 30s in Lubbock and colder to the north.
Long term, it will be mild through the week, but some gusty winds likely on Thursday with a cold front that will drop temps to the low 50s in the city. No rain, but chilly night time lows by Friday morning. The weekend will be mild with another stronger front possible by Christmas Eve or Christmas day. Some models hint at a slight chance of snow on Christmas day, but nothing to get excited about at this point.
It will get colder for Christmas with the slight chance of rain and again, possibly some snow.
Please remember to drop off a new gift at any Comet cleaners in Lubbock to help with our Christmas is for Kids campaign that’s in the final week. Any value gift and any age from birth to teens will be great.
