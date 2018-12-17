High clouds expected through Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Plenty of high clouds remain in the forecast across the South Plains Sunday night and Monday.
Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30’s for overnight lows. North-northeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph behind a weak cold front that tracked across portions of the viewing area Sunday afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday. A sprinkle is possible, but most areas remain dry. High temperatures remain in the middle to upper 50’s across the area. Winds become south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
Cloudy skies continue Monday night. A sprinkle or two is possible. With clouds around, low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 30’s. Southwest winds continue at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Clouds continue Tuesday although a few locations could see a little sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
A slight chance of showers will remain in the forecast Tuesday. Precipitation, if any, should remain very light.
We will warm into the 60’s Wednesday followed by another cold front Thursday.
A stronger cold front invades the area late Saturday into Sunday.
