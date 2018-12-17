Latest state basketball rankings filled with a number of area teams

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) State rankings were released today and many area girls and boys teams are ranked.
Girls
6A: Frenship #20
5A: Lubbock Cooper #18
4A: Levelland #1, Seminole #23
3A: Idalou #3, Shallowater #9
2A: Farwell #8
1A: Nazareth #1, Ropes #3, Jayton #6, Whiteface #10, Hermleigh #13, Sands #15, Patton Springs #17
TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #4
TAPPS 2A: Southcrest Christian #2
TAPPS 1A: Kingdom Prep #2, Plainview Christian #9
Boys
4A: Estacado #10, Seminole #25
3A: Shallowater #10, Brownfield #12
2A: New Deal #14, Floydada #22, Sundown #25
1A: Nazareth #2, Jayton #7, New Home #9, Borden County #18, Paducah #20, Morton #25
TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #4
TAPPS 2A: Southcrest Christian #7, All Saints #9
TAPPS 1A: Kingdom Prep #1
