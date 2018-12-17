Latest state basketball rankings filled with a number of area teams

With the high school football playoffs in swing, some of our area teams have hit the hardwood and have started basketball season.
By Pete Christy | December 17, 2018 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 4:59 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) State rankings were released today and many area girls and boys teams are ranked.

Girls

6A: Frenship #20

5A: Lubbock Cooper #18

4A: Levelland #1, Seminole #23

3A: Idalou #3, Shallowater #9

2A: Farwell #8

1A: Nazareth #1, Ropes #3, Jayton #6, Whiteface #10, Hermleigh #13, Sands #15, Patton Springs #17

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #4

TAPPS 2A: Southcrest Christian #2

TAPPS 1A: Kingdom Prep #2, Plainview Christian #9

Boys

4A: Estacado #10, Seminole #25

3A: Shallowater #10, Brownfield #12

2A: New Deal #14, Floydada #22, Sundown #25

1A: Nazareth #2, Jayton #7, New Home #9, Borden County #18, Paducah #20, Morton #25

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #4

TAPPS 2A: Southcrest Christian #7, All Saints #9

TAPPS 1A: Kingdom Prep #1

