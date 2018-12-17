Monday Morning Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A mild weather pattern will keep temperatures above average again today with mid-upper level clouds ushering in moisture which may offer a slight chance for some light showers through the Permian Basin though nothing of significance expected for rain chances here in our viewing area.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today, highs in the mid to upper 50′s, with overhead clouds keeping the sunshine from warming the South Plains as it did during the weekend.
An atmospheric disturbance will create a chance for showers tomorrow but with dry air at the surface any precipitation on the Caprock will be tough to reach rain gauges near the ground. Best chances for rain will remain in the Snyder area through the Rolling Plains and Big Country.
Few changes to the forecast through the week with increasing chance for a very windy day on Thursday with the entrance of a stronger cold front.
