More than 300 Salvation Army ‘Angels’ still available in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Think back to Christmas when you were a child. Do you remember the excitement of waking up to see what Santa had brought you? Maybe it was a Barbie, or some Hot Wheels, or maybe you were even excited about a new coat.
Now imagine not getting anything for Christmas. No toys, or clothes, or even a candy cane.
With one week to go until Christmas, and only a few days left to get everything ready, the Salvation Army says more than 300 children remain on their Angel Tree.
If you are not familiar the Angel Tree program, now in it’s 40th season, has given thousands of children the joy of waking up on Christmas to presents. The program’s longtime tagline, “Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning,” is true just as much now as it was in 1979, and that’s why the Salvation Army is asking for help.
The Lubbock branch of the Salvation Army’s tree, with its remaining children, set up in the South Plains Mall between Bealls and JCPenney. In a news release they say they are asking the Lubbock community to come together and help them make a child smile on Christmas Day.
They ask anyone who can to adopt an ‘Angel’ and bring his or her gifts back to their location at the mall, or they can drop it off at the Salvation Army building at 1111 16th Street by Wednesday the 19th.
For more information on the Salvation Army and their Angel Tree program, log onto their website at salvationarmytexas.org/brighten-the-holidays
