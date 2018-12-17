Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after hitting tree

A motorcycle that collided with a tree along Canyon Lakes Drive in East Lubbock Sunday afternoon. (Eli Fiero/KCBD)
By Ryan Crowe | December 16, 2018 at 6:26 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 6:26 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A motorcyclist out for a ride in East Lubbock Sunday afternoon is in the hospital after colliding with a tree.

Lubbock Police say the motorcyclist was riding along the 2800 block of East Canyon Lakes Drive just before 4 p.m. when the accident happened.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was attempting to make a turn near the area of Dunbar Lake near the Lubbock Cemetery.

The motorcyclist was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Lubbock Police accident investigators were called to the scene to determine exactly what happened to cause the crash.

