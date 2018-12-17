Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after hitting tree

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A motorcyclist out for a ride in East Lubbock Sunday afternoon is in the hospital after colliding with a tree.
Lubbock Police say the motorcyclist was riding along the 2800 block of East Canyon Lakes Drive just before 4 p.m. when the accident happened.
Witnesses say the motorcycle was attempting to make a turn near the area of Dunbar Lake near the Lubbock Cemetery.
The motorcyclist was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
Lubbock Police accident investigators were called to the scene to determine exactly what happened to cause the crash.
