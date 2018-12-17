Police investigate Monday morning fatal crash on I-27

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Interstate-27 access road between 22nd Street and 23rd Street is back open after a fatal crash this morning.
Around 7 a.m. on December 17, LPD officers were called to reports of a crash involving a semi-truck and SUV in the area of 2200 I-27 northbound access road. The driver and two passengers of the SUV were taken by ambulance to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The male driver of the SUV was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
At this time, it appears the SUV rear ended the semi-truck.
On Tuesday, December 18, crash investigators will temporarily shut down the I-27 northbound access road between 22nd and 23rd Streets to map out the crash scene. This closure will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last until noon.
This crash remains under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.
