British man passes through West Texas on a walk around the world

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man from the United Kingdom is making his way through West Texas on a walk around the world.
Tom Fremantle stopped by Lubbock on Monday morning, before heading toward Idalou for the night.
Fremantle is three months into his 16,300 mile journey, that he expects will take more than three years to complete.
Fremantle began his world walk in San Diego, California on September 22. He says America is the first of four continents he will walk across.
"I’ve covered about a thousand miles and I’m going to be ending up in Savannah, Georgia I hope in about the middle of March. That’s when my visa runs out. So I’m going to leave the country and then come back and go from Savannah to New York,” Fremantle said.
Fremantle says one of the reason he embarked on this worldwide walk is because he believes there are more good people than bad people in this world, and he wants to test the boundaries of human love and trust.
"One of the things I find at the moment is that as human beings we’re all a bit terrified of each other. In a sense I found that some of the places that I have traveled to in the past, or places that I feared the most, actually proved to be some of the most friendly. So I am sort of trying to spread, in a simple way, a message of trust- more trust and less fear basically,” Fremantle said.
On top of that, Fremantle hopes that his walk will raise awareness for three separate charities: Alzheimer’s Society, The Puzzle Centre, and Medical Detection Dogs.
To learn more about these charities or to make a donation visit the online website for Tom’s World Walk here.
To track the progress of Tom Fremantle’s journey, you can visit the Facebook page Tom’s World Walk.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.