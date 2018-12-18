City approves final reading of ‘Plan Lubbock 2040’

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - In a sometimes contentious hearing the Lubbock City Council has approved the city’s comprehensive plan that will lay the groundwork of what Lubbock will look like into the mid-21st century.
The public hearing and vote, part of Monday night’s regularly-scheduled city council meeting, adopted a revised comprehensive plan that took shape over multiple public meetings. The plan, the first enacted by the city in nearly 30 years, identifies a number of needs the city will likely face as it continues to grow.
Many North and East Lubbock residents attended Monday’s council meeting to address their concerns over what they felt was a lack of participation. “Council says we’re one city... we don’t feel like one city in East Lubbock,” one resident told the council.
“This is a citywide plan, and I promise you we are going to continue to work on that,” Councilwoman Latrelle Joy told the crowd.
Residents also raised issue with heavy industries that make up much of the eastern portion of the city, and their impact on citizen health. “They need to be good neighbors.”
Mayor Dan Pope and City Manager Jarrett Atkinson both spoke on how the plan does address the health and safety of citizens, especially around industrial sites. Atkinson addressed 11 changes made to the initial document released in September, specifically identifying needed improvements for undeserved communities.
“As the council nears the end of the process, the plan is guidance. The plan points out issues we hadn’t thought of before,” said Pope.
Atkinson said actions on several top priorities can begin immediately, and that unlike previous city plans, this will not sit on a shelf now that it has passed. “This requires an annual update... it will be in front of you.”
Councilman Steve Massengale made note of Monday night’s tension in the public comment that clocked in close to one hour. “I sense there is some angst about this document, but know this is the beginning, not the end. Keep in mind this has been 30 years since we’ve done this.”
After a unanimous vote to accept the final changes, the council voted 7-0 to accept the revised plan as accepted.
Councilman Jeff Griffith summed up the evening just before the vote. “We have a lot of work to do.”
To read more on the city’s Plan Lubbock 2040, as well as adopted changes made to the plan, visit the City of Lubbock website.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.