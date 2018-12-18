Consider This: Kirby Hocutt is doing great things for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - I continue to be impressed with Texas Tech Director of Athletics, Kirby Hocutt.
Last week, at Hocutt’s urging, Tech’s regents approved lower concession prices and more food options for ticket holders. This is good news for families that attend the game.
Also, citing the reduction of alcohol related incidents at other schools after they started selling alcohol inside the stadium, Hocutt persuaded the regents to finally approve alcohol sales in the general seating area.
In conjunction with this move Tech plans more cameras and better security at Jones-AT&T stadium. And, in a move that should keep more fans in the stands, re-entry at football games will be eliminated.
Consider this … I commend Kirby Hocutt’s efforts to continually improve the Red Raider game-day experience. Tickets for the the entire family are a premium entertainment item and Hocutt continues to find ways to add value.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.