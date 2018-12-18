2 indicted for murder in January death of Kmydron Jordan

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Xavier Garcia, 21, and Devante Greathouse, 20, have been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of murder in the death of 25-year-old Kmydron Jordan back in January.
On the morning of January 13, 2018, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies found Jordan in a vehicle in the area of 84th Street and Avenue N. He had been shot.
Through the investigation, it was determined the shooting happened inside the city limits in the 8100 block of Interstate-27 where Jordan had planned to meet two men.
Lubbock Police Department detectives took over the investigation and were able to identify Garcia and Greathouse as the two suspects.
On November 29, arrest warrants for murder were issued for both men. Garcia was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center for a separate case involving the murder of a Lubbock woman. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators arrested Greathouse in the area of FM 1585 and the Brownfield Highway.
In April of this year, a Lubbock County grand jury indicted Garcia on an upgraded charge of capital murder of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo. The indictment says Garcia stabbed her to death after kidnapping her and then robbed her. The indictment came after a special grand jury session on Thursday morning.
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Garcia confessed to the murder of Katrina Castillo after being found in possession of her vehicle at the time of his arrest.
The 911 call about a body being found in Northeast Lubbock County in the Colonial Heights area came in around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office were called to the scene. Castillo's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street.
The next day, investigators with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office arrested Xavier Garcia on unrelated charges and named him as a person of interest in the case. The arrest warrant reveals that Garcia was named as a person of interest as a previous resident of the home where Castillo's body was found.
Sheriff Rowe said Garcia confessed to the murder during questioning. Officials believe Castillo was killed where her body was found. They said Garcia described details of the murder and the scene that had not been released to the public.
The Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office says Castillo died from multiple sharp force injuries and have classified her death as a homicide.
Officials say Garcia has a direct tie to the residence where Castillo's body was found. The murder weapon was found and is being described as a "knife-type weapon." The Sheriff says this was not a random act of violence.
Garcia was previously sentenced to 10 years probation after a 2017 charge of threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
If convicted of Katrina’s murder, he faces life without parole or the death penalty. A plea negotiation conference hearing has been set for Jan. 9 in that case.
