3 injured after suspects open fire during East Lubbock home invasion

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Three victims of a home invasion are recovering and in stable condition after three people walked into a home in the 2700 block of East 2nd Street and opened fire.
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Monday after it was reported the suspects walked through the house’s front door and began to shoot. Three people were injured in the shooting but are said to be in stable condition.
At the moment there is no description of the people police are looking for. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
