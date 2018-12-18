James Holland pleads guilty to capital murder of Holli Jeffcoat

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This afternoon James Holland pleaded guilty to Capital Murder in the 137th District Court of Lubbock County. He is the man accused of sexually assaulting, stabbing, and cutting the uterus out of his step daughter Holli Jeffcoat, as well as setting the house she was in on fire. The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office was seeking the death penalty for Holland. He was sentenced to capital life in prison without the possibility of parole.