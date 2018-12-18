Lady Raiders beat Southern in front of 8,000 students

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The crowd was loud and proud as students from area schools were on hand for Education Day Tuesday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena and they saw the Lady Raiders beat Southern 76-58.
Chrislyn Carr led the way with 22 points. Brittany Brewer had 19 points and 8 rebounds. Sydney Goodson scored 17 and Zuri Sanders added 11.
Texas Tech scored the first 11 points of the game much to the delight of over 8,000 students who were screaming with delight.
The Lady Raiders move to 7-2 overall and will next host Texas Southern 1pm Saturday at the USA.
