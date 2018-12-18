Lady Raiders to play in front of 8,000 kids Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Coming off their first non-conference road win in six years beating Nevada Saturday, the Lady Raiders will be back home to one of the loudest crowds of the season Tuesday when they host Southern at Noon for Education day. Over 8,000 students from schools all over the area will be in attendance. New Lady Raiders Coach Marlene Stollings is looking forward to this experience.
“I can’t wait. They say over 8,000 are coming and I’m excited about that environment for our team, but also for the community and surrounding communities that really commit coming to this game. It’s a special day for all those youngsters who may not get to otherwise come to a game ever.
The students are loud and proud and really get into the game. Lady Raider Brittany Brewer says it absolutely fuels the team on.
“I love education day. I think it’s so fun to see all those, hear all those kids first of all. It’s the loudest. The energy is contagious.
The Lady Raiders are 6-2 and they’ll be ready for this noon game Tuesday that’s to thousands of kids cheering them on
