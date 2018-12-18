Lubbock’s Open Door hopes to combat homelessness completely by 2020

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Open Door has been helping the homeless population in the Hub City for over 20 years with a goal of ending chronic homelessness in the community. They are now $60,000 closer to make that goal a reality thanks to a donation from All State Fence & Supply.
“This is a donation that’s going help us continue to do what we do and help us house more people in Lubbock," said Chad Wheeler, Executive Director of Open Door.
In Open Door’s 2018 end of the year report, the organization had moved 40 people who were homeless into permanent, supportive housing. That’s 50% of Lubbock’s chronic homeless population. This organization won’t stop until everyone is off the street.
“Our goal is to end chronic homelessness so about 40 more people would have to exit chronic homelessness and move into permanent housing in the next two years," said Wheeler.
While Wheeler knows its possible, its a lot easier with partners like All State Fence & Supply who donate to help the mission.
"This money is going to be used to help us continue to house people in Lubbock and these funds help us house the next person,” said Wheeler.
Wheeler says those 40 people who were moved into permanent housing weren’t the only ones to benefit, he also said it benefits us tax payers. In 2018, tax payers saved over $1 million in tax money.
Open Door will also be hosting its Door’s End of Year Giving campaign called Home for the Holidays. It will be matching funds of $30,000 to combat homelessness and every gift amount up to $30,000 will be matched be generous supporters. To donate click here.
