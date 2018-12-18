14 major gangs active in Lubbock according to DPS Texas Gang Threat Assessment report

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A new Texas Gang Threat Assessment report has been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety to bring an official update to the level of gang activity in Texas.
The Texas Gang Threat Assessment was a collaborative effort between law enforcement and criminal justice agencies across the state and the nation. The report revealed that there are as many as 100,000 gang members in Texas, and ranked the gangs in a three tier system with those that pose the greatest threat across the state falling into the tier 1 category, including groups like the Texas Mexican Mafia, Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Barrio Azteca and Tango Blast.
DPS also found that the way Texas gangs operate is changing. While many still continue to work closely with Mexican cartels, some members of more traditional gangs are beginning to act independently, and many younger members recruited on social media are forgoing the traditional structures, choosing less organizational oversight and the freedom to operate in self-interested roles.
Steven McGraw, the Texas DPS Director, says information in this report is vital to combating this type of crime. “Gangs and their associates remain a significant threat to public safety, not only because of their penchant for violence and criminal activity, but also their relationships with other criminal organizations, such as Mexican cartels,” said McCraw. “This report provides an overview of the gangs operating in Texas, which gives law enforcement critical information to help protect our communities from these violent organizations.”
Included in the assessment are 14 maps of Texas counties showing suspected and reported operating locations for the most significant gangs in the state and Lubbock county is highlighted in all of them. The report states that groups like Bloods and the West Texas Tangos remain active in the Northwest region of the state, but Crips, Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and the Aryan Circle members have the highest number of reports in Lubbock and Wichita Counties. A number of other gangs were reported in the area including Latin Kings, Texas Mexican Mafia and Texas Syndicate. The Northwest region includes areas from Amarillo, Lubbock and the panhandle to Abilene and Wichita Falls.
The report cites arrest data from 2017, saying the majority of gang related arrests in the Northwest region were for drug and property crimes, but multiple sets of Crips and Bloods in the area were arrested for more violent crimes than property crimes. Texas Anti-Gang Centers, supported by grants from the Criminal Justice Division of the Texas Governor’s Office, are located across the state to provide targeted approaches to combating gang violence by region. They partner closely with state, local and federal law enforcement to coordinate the prevention and suppression of gang violence.
Governor Greg Abbott spoke out about the assessment: ""The findings in this report are further evidence that the State of Texas must continue to do all it can to proactively and aggressively combat gangs operating in our state. Over the last few years, we have expanded the number of Texas Anti-Gang Centers, and initiated and supported violent crime task forces in our state. With gangs continuing to pose a serious threat to public safety in Texas, our residents can rest assured that we will remove these ruthless criminals from the streets and bolster the safety and security of our communities.”
