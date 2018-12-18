14 major gangs active in Lubbock according to DPS Texas Gang Threat Assessment report

Governor Greg Abbott spoke out about the assessment: ""The findings in this report are further evidence that the State of Texas must continue to do all it can to proactively and aggressively combat gangs operating in our state. Over the last few years, we have expanded the number of Texas Anti-Gang Centers, and initiated and supported violent crime task forces in our state. With gangs continuing to pose a serious threat to public safety in Texas, our residents can rest assured that we will remove these ruthless criminals from the streets and bolster the safety and security of our communities.”