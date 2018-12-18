Plainview ISD considers starting police force

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - Citing Governor Greg Abbott’s desire to see greater security for Texas public school students, Plainview ISD is considering creating its own police department to patrol its 10 campuses.
The Plainview Herald reports the district’s board of trustees took up initial discussions of the measure Thursday night in their regularly-scheduled meeting.
Currently Plainview ISD employs two Plainview police officers that oversee security for the district’s roughly 5,400 students.
The newspaper reports Plainview ISD also has two truant officers that can work as security officers when needed.
The paper reports the district could vote on creating the department as soon as their January 17 meeting, but district executive director of ancillary services Rick Garcia said the earliest the department could be in place would be for the school year that begins in the fall of 2019.
Three other South Plains school districts currently have their own police departments, Lubbock ISD, Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD.
