Rain and wind in your forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Rain has returned to the South Plains, but amounts will be light with amounts varying from Trace amounts to a tenth of an inch. A lack of low level moisture will prevent the region from receiving significant rainfall amounts.
This system will move out to the east overnight leaving sunshine and a return of northerly winds on Wednesday, at speed of 15 to 25 mph. With the return of sunshine, the temps on Wednesday will be slightly warmer and should vary from 58 in Muleshoe, to 61 in Lubbock and 64 in Seminole in the afternoon.
Another front will bring more wind and colder temperatures on Thursday into Friday morning. The next front will produce northerly winds at 25-35 mph through the day on Thursday and keep the afternoon highs around 50 degrees in the northern south plains to the mid 50s in the southern areas on Thursday afternoon.
It’s another dry cold front for West Texas.
The dry weather pattern will extend through the weekend with rain potential returning by Christmas.
