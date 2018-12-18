Roy Bassett picked as Frenship ISD’s new police chief

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - Roy Bassett, a 32-year veteran with the Lubbock Police Department, was selected by the Frenship ISD board of trustees as the districts new police chief.
Bassett is an alumnus of Texas Tech and in 1987 received a certification from the Lubbock Police Academy, according My Wolfforth News. In July of 2000 he received a Master Peace Officer certificate .
During his time with LPD Bassett served as a detective of juvenile crimes, a sergeant in Patrol and Administration, LPD’s public information officer and most recently a deputy chief.
Bassett will begin in his new role in January.
“I’ve seen Frenship ISD grow and be continually recognized for excellence, and the Frenship Police Department has been an integral part of that growth and excellence,” Bassett told My Wolfforth News. “I’ve had a long, rewarding career with the Lubbock Police Department with a wide variety of assignments and training that have given me a broad spectrum of experience. I am excited to bring my experience and perspective alongside the expert officers already here to make this department and district even better.”
